 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Sweet and sour: Sugar prices at 11-year high as production drops on adverse weather conditions

Nikita Prasad
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

The downward revision has been made due to a fall in sugar output in Maharashtra, which accounts for more than one third of the country’s sugar output.

Analysts say there is still room for prices for shoot higher on gloomy weather outlook which will continue to affect crop production and suppy.

The prices of sugar have increased due to a decline in overall production compounded by deteriorating weather and volatile market conditions. Raw sugar prices are currently trading at an 11-year high, and Indian sugar prices have been surging for the fourth straight month in April.

Analysts predict that prices could shoot even higher due to the gloomy weather that will continue to affect crop production and market supply of the commodity.

Cane crushing season has started to wind down in recent weeks, and large downward crop revisions have begun in key producing nations, including India, Thailand, China, and Pakistan. India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer after Brazil.

“Sugar fundamentals are quite bullish for prices to remain elevated in the short to medium term,” said Girish Chhimwal, a sugar analyst at S&P. Prices of processed foodstuffs are also rising globally, according to analysts.