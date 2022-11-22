 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sweden is rethinking what makes it great

Bloomberg
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

The first foreigner-confounding confusion was the work of neoliberal intellectuals at think tanks such as Timbro who enjoyed remarkable success in redesigning government policies.

Representative image (Image: AP)

For the past three decades, Sweden has confused foreigners with its combination of a large welfare state and neoliberal policies such as abolishing the inheritance tax and applying market principles to the state. When Bernie Sanders, the American left’s presidential candidate, cited Sweden as an ideal of “democratic socialism,” he was not likely thinking of universal school vouchers and private pensions. Now Sweden is set to confuse observers again with a new combination of a globalized economy and restrictive policies toward immigration.

The first foreigner-confounding confusion was the work of neoliberal intellectuals at think tanks such as Timbro who enjoyed remarkable success in redesigning government policies. The second is the work of the Sweden Democrats who have moved from the neo-Nazi fringes to the center of power as Sweden’s second biggest party.

At first blush, Sweden is strikingly cosmopolitan. Most Swedes speak excellent English. Stockholm offers Thai and Japanese food as well as herring and meatballs. Sweden was the world’s third biggest international aid donor in proportional terms after Norway and Luxembourg, spending 0.92 of its gross national income on official development assistance. One in five residents was born abroad.

The driving force behind this cosmopolitanism is Swedish business, which specializes in turning the adventurous spirit of the Vikings to commercial ends. The country’s most venerable powerhouses were the product of the first age of globalization before the First World War. Ericsson, a telecoms giant, started selling phones in China in the 1890s. Axel Johnson Group, a food conglomerate, has constructed its headquarters in the shape of a ship, with galley-like stairs between floors and a bridge on top, to commemorate its origins trading with Argentina. They have been joined during the second great age of globalization by a new generation of internet-based giants such as Spotify Technology SA. Its reputation for egalitarianism notwithstanding, Sweden has one billionaire for every 250,000 people, one of the highest rates in the world, with their total wealth accounting for a quarter of GDP.

The Swedes combine the best features of German and American capitalism. German-style Swedish companies dominate global niches through a combination of engineering excellence, high-quality training and constant innovation. Sandvik AB, which produces everything from machine tools to steel rods for nuclear reactors, boasts that “we sell productivity not products” and has a productivity center that is devoted to pushing the frontiers of technology — creating the world’s fastest drills for example. American-style technology firms are specialists in disruptive innovation fueled by venturesome consumers.

Moreover, Swedish society at large is remarkably pro-business. The government allows private companies to run bits of the state such as schools and hospitals. The Swedish stock market is Europe’s largest, with 950 listed companies (mighty Germany comes second with around 800). Half the adult population has savings in the Swedish mutual fund account. Sweden has more venture capital investment as a share of GDP than any other European country, much of it drawn from America, and venture capital-funded investment is thought to have increased GDP by six percentage points since 2005.