English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SVKM's NM College of Commerce and Economics presents Insight'21

Insight'21 is a four-day business, finance and economic inter-collegiate festival based on the theme "Unravelling the Digital Era"

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Insight'21

Insight'21

SVKM's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics presents its international inter-collegiate fest.

Insight'21 is a four-day business, finance and economic festival based on the theme "Unravelling the Digital Era". The fest will include various business and finance related events, such as "Perriculum", "Planet-B" and "Dare to Dream".

The fest's reach will increase this year due to the online presence, with the college expecting a footfall of more than 10,000 individuals.

Many prominent personalities will attend the fest, such as Sudha Murty Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Radhakrishnan Pillai, bestselling author of the Chanakya Series, and Sambhav Jain, founder of Fampay.

The Global Youth Economic Summit (GYES), a two day-long conference, will be discussing the agendas regarding human economy and orthodox finances. The conference is the flagship event of Insight.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India
first published: Mar 16, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.