SVKM's NM College of Commerce and Economics presents Insight'21

Insight'21

SVKM's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics presents its international inter-collegiate fest.

Insight'21 is a four-day business, finance and economic festival based on the theme "Unravelling the Digital Era". The fest will include various business and finance related events, such as "Perriculum", "Planet-B" and "Dare to Dream".

The fest's reach will increase this year due to the online presence, with the college expecting a footfall of more than 10,000 individuals.

Many prominent personalities will attend the fest, such as Sudha Murty Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Radhakrishnan Pillai, bestselling author of the Chanakya Series, and Sambhav Jain, founder of Fampay.

The Global Youth Economic Summit (GYES), a two day-long conference, will be discussing the agendas regarding human economy and orthodox finances. The conference is the flagship event of Insight.