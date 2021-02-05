MARKET NEWS

Suzuki, Toshiba plan to turn Gujarat Li-on unit into an export hub: Report

Lithium cells are a primary component of electric vehicle,s and are also used in devices such as mobile phones and laptops.

February 05, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshiba Corp and Denso will make their lithium ion (Li-ion) cells manufacturing facility in Gujarat a global export hub.

The factory is expected to open in April, and will start assembling battery packs. It will later begin producing lithium ion cells around 2024-25, Mint reported.

The joint venture, TDS Lithium-ion Battery, is likely to receive sops under the government's production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The battery pack manufacturing joint venture by the three companies will realise a stable supply of Li-ion battery packs in India in the course of promoting sustainable cars in the country and will contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative by the Indian government," a Toshiba spokesperson told the newspaper.

Spokespersons of Suzuki's local unit, Maruti Suzuki India and Denso Corp had not responded when contacted by Mint.

Lithium cells are a primary component of electric vehicles and are also used in devices such as mobile phones and laptops.
first published: Feb 5, 2021 04:20 pm

