Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle suspends production at Gurgaon plant

The decision to halt production has been taken in view of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the Haryana government directives in this regard, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a late evening statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Suzuki Motorcycle India has suspended production at its Kherki Dhaula manufacturing facility in Gurgaon, Haryana, till further notice, the company said.

The first and the foremost priority of the company is to ensure the health and safety of its employees and all stakeholders and we are determined to take all possible steps in that direction,'  SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in the statement.

While the Suzuki Motorcycle India has taken all measures to ensure the well-being of its employees at the workplace, the company has announced a 'Work from Home' advisory to its employees and associates who are not involved with maintaining essential services, he added.

The Haryana government on Sunday announced lockdown in seven districts, including Gurgaon, of the state until March 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except for essential services, according to an order issued by the state home department.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:02 am

tags #Business #Companies #Gurgaon plant #Suzuki Motorcycle

