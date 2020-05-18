App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle resumes production at Gurugram plant

The company commenced operations after receiving permission from concerned authorities, by adopting detailed safety guidelines and safety measures for its employees, SMIPL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday said it has resumed production at its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram.

The company commenced operations after receiving permission from concerned authorities, by adopting detailed safety guidelines and safety measures for its employees, SMIPL said in a statement.

SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said, "At the onset, SMIPL will resume operation with limited workforce and will gradually shift to full production cycle as per the government's directive".

Close

He further said the company has implemented detailed operating guidelines with emphasis on social distancing to ensure maximum precautions are taken by all its employees.

related news

SMIPL had suspended its plant operations on March 23, 2020 under the government's directives to follow the nationwide lockdown to avoid COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Gurugram plant #Suzuki Motorcycle

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.