Suzuki Motorcycle lines up Rs 600 cr for second plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India aims to invest Rs 600 crore in the first phase of its second plant, which it plans to set up in the country, a top company official said today.

The company is the process of finalising the location of the plant which would have an installed capacity of 3-5 lakh units per annum to start with and may go up to 10 lakh units as per the market demand.

"The initial investment for the plant would be in the range of Rs 600 crore," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida told PTI.

Elaborating further, Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President Sajeev Rajasekharan said, search for the location for the plant has already started.

"In a couple of months we will finalise it and then this particular facility should be ready in 1.5 to 2 years from the time it is finalised," he added.

The installed capacity of the first phase of the new plant would be 3-5 lakh units per annum and would go up to one million, Uchida said.

Although, the company is yet to finalise the location, sources said it could come up at Punjab, Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

The company's existing facility at Gurgaon can produce up to 1 million units per annum.