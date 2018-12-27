App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle launches 2019 edition of Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc engine, will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions, the company said in a statement.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its sportsbike Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2019 edition of Suzuki Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc engine, will feature an added pair of side reflectors for Indian conditions, the company said in a statement.

The new bike will have updated graphics and will be available in two new colour schemes -- Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black, it added.

SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said the 2019 edition of Hayabusa in two new colour schemes will appeal to a larger fan base and enthusiasts in India.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 12:47 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Suzuki Motorcycle India

