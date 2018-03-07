App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 06, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle launches 2018 series of Gixxer, Gixxer SF

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the wholly-owned two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corp, today said it has launched the 2018 series of flagship motorcycle Gixxer and Gixxer SF, priced at Rs 80,928 and Rs 90,037, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the wholly-owned two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corp, today said it has launched the 2018 series of flagship motorcycle Gixxer and Gixxer SF, priced at Rs 80,928 and Rs 90,037, respectively.

Both the motorcycles are powered with ultra light 155 cc engine with Suzuki's eco performance (SEP) technology, the company said in a statement.

The Gixxer brand was launched in 2014.

"As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack and are a benchmark for the segment," Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd EVP–Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

The dispatches for the 2018 series Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles have commenced and will be available across dealerships.

tags #Auto #Business #India #Technology

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC