Suzuki Motorcycle India sells 76,230 motorcycles in July

Suzuki Motorcycle India (Image: Suzuki)

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it posted a 4.3 percent growth in motorcycle sales at 76,230 units in July. Of this, 60,892 motorcycles were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 15,338 units were exported, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

The total motorcycle sales of the company were 73,083 units in July 2021. "This sales number shows an increasing demand in India and overseas. With the gradual improvement in the supply chain, we expect to keep witnessing this sales momentum in the future too,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director of SMIPL, said.