English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Suzuki Motorcycle India sells 76,230 motorcycles in July

    Of this, 60,892 motorcycles were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 15,338 units were exported, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
    Suzuki Motorcycle India (Image: Suzuki)

    Suzuki Motorcycle India (Image: Suzuki)

    Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it posted a 4.3 percent growth in motorcycle sales at 76,230 units in July. Of this, 60,892 motorcycles were sold in the domestic market while the remaining 15,338 units were exported, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

    The total motorcycle sales of the company were 73,083 units in July 2021. "This sales number shows an increasing demand in India and overseas. With the gradual improvement in the supply chain, we expect to keep witnessing this sales momentum in the future too,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director of SMIPL, said.
    PTI
    Tags: #motorcycle #sales #Suzuki Motorcycle India
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.