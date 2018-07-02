App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 39% in June

The company sold 46,717 units in June 2018 compared to 33,573 units in the domestic market in June 2017 .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) today reported a 39 percent rise in domestic sales in June at 46,717 units.

The company had sold 33,573 units in the domestic market in June 2017, SMIPL said in a statement.

SMIPL Executive Vice-President Sajeev Rajasekharan said: "For us to achieve our target of 7 lacs unit sales during this financial year, it was very important for us to have a strong-first quarter. Now, we would aim to build on this strong-foundation."

With positive customer sentiments and new launches still in the pipeline, the company looks forward to achieve its goal, he added.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:20 pm

