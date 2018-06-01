Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 37% in May

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) today reported a 36.59 percent rise in domestic sales in May at 53,167 units. The company had sold 38,923 units in the domestic market in May 2017, SMIPL said in a statement.

Commenting on the performance, SMIPL Executive Vice-President Sajeev Rajasekharan said: "Continuing the positive growth momentum and recording highest-ever sale numbers for consecutive months is a reflection of customer's trust in our two-wheelers".

Pursuing an aggressive target of 7 lakh units in 2018-19, the company is buoyed by this encouraging start, having surpassed the 1 lakh mark within the first two-months itself, he added.