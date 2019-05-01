Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 12.57% in April

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on April 1 reported 12.57 per cent increase in total sales at 65,942 units in April. The company had sold 58,577 units in April last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew by 9.25 per cent to 57,072 units in April as against 52,237 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Vice President, Marketing, Sales, and After Sales Devashish Handa said, "Given the depressed industry sentiment, this is a great start of the new financial year for Suzuki Motorcycle India and we are poised for a strong performance in 2019-20, aiming to achieve 1 million sales target."

The company's focus in this fiscal year "is also to strengthen our dealer network and product portfolio with the addition of new premium products to our stable catering to a larger customer base," he said.