Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 12.57% in April

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on April 1 reported 12.57 per cent increase in total sales at 65,942 units in April. The company had sold 58,577 units in April last year, SMIPL said in a statement.
Domestic sales grew by 9.25 per cent to 57,072 units in April as against 52,237 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Vice President, Marketing, Sales, and After Sales Devashish Handa said, "Given the depressed industry sentiment, this is a great start of the new financial year for Suzuki Motorcycle India and we are poised for a strong performance in 2019-20, aiming to achieve 1 million sales target."