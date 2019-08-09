App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The latest addition to the GIXXER portfolio, the Suzuki GIXXER 250 is powered by a four-stroke 249cc engine mounted on an easy to handle chassis developed exclusively for Indian market, SMIPL said in a statement.

PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday announced the launch of its GIXXER 250 bike priced at Rs 1,59,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The latest addition to the GIXXER portfolio, the Suzuki GIXXER 250 is powered by a four-stroke 249cc engine mounted on an easy to handle chassis developed exclusively for Indian market, SMIPL said in a statement.

It is equipped with six-speed gearbox with dual channel anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) offering better braking efficiency, it added.

"This product is a true reflection of Suzuki's legacy in developing high performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the GIXXER portfolio, we look forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum," SMIPL Company Head Koichiro Hirao said.

He said in the last five years, the GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies

