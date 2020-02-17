App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches BS-VI compliant Burgman Street scooter priced at Rs 77,900

The new Burgman Street is equipped with fuel injection technology and integrated engine start and kill switch to offer smoother riding experience at less emissions, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday launched BS-VI compliant version of its 125cc scooter Burgman Street model priced at Rs 77,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said the company has been a pioneer in the 125cc scooter segment in India and successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding with the Burgman Street model.

"We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS-VI will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers," he added.

The scooter, powered by an all-aluminum four-stroke single-cylinder 124cc engine, delivers power of 8.7ps. It comes with a long seat and flexible foot position, a secured and functional front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment for on-the-go mobile charging and a protected space to keep small valuable things.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #BS VI #Burgman Street scooter #Business #Companies #Suzuki Motorcycle India

