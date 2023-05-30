Suzuki Motorcycle India inks MoU with Bajaj Finance to provide personalized two-wheeler financing

The MoU signed with Bajaj Finance will also provide additional benefits, such as vehicle loan sanction within minutes and hassle-free documentation, to customers, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India said on Tuesday it has signed an initial pact with Bajaj Finance to provide retail financing to its customers purchasing Suzuki two-wheeler in the country.

The partnership will enable customers to avail round-the-clock, easy, and hassle-free retail financing options on the purchase of Suzuki two-wheeler, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Bajaj Finance Ltd will also provide additional benefits, such as vehicle loan sanction within minutes and hassle-free documentation, to customers, SMIPL said.

Considering the company's continuous growth in the Indian market, it becomes imperative for it to associate with financiers who can facilitate ease of purchasing Suzuki two-wheelers, said Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. The Indian arm of Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan, logged a 23.3 per cent year-on-year growth in two-wheeler sales at 88,731 units April 2023.

As the preferred financier tie-up with Suzuki Motorcycle India, Bajaj Finance has the opportunity to reach out to a larger number of two-wheeler buyers. With our customer franchise of 69 million, the partnership with Suzuki Motorcycle enables us to deliver a wider suite of financial solutions to our customers, said Amit Raghuvanshi, President for personal loans and sales at Finance at Bajaj Finance Ltd.