Mar 01, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India February sales at 52,083 units

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported its February total sales at 52,083 units.

The company said it has breached the 5 lakh milestone for the first-time ever within a financial year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46,147 units in domestic sales and 5,936 units in exports during the month.

This performance represents a domestic Y-0-Y growth of 37.2 percent and an overall growth of 29.3 percent, it said in a statement.

"Backed by a robust product portfolio that is leveraging from the paradigm shift in customer preference towards premium motorcycles and premium scooters, we are now geared up towards ending the financial year on a strong note, and build on this foundation for future-growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India EVP, Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

