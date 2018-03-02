Suzuki Motorcycle India February sales at 52,083 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported its February total sales at 52,083 units.

The company said it has breached the 5 lakh milestone for the first-time ever within a financial year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46,147 units in domestic sales and 5,936 units in exports during the month.

This performance represents a domestic Y-0-Y growth of 37.2 percent and an overall growth of 29.3 percent, it said in a statement.

"Backed by a robust product portfolio that is leveraging from the paradigm shift in customer preference towards premium motorcycles and premium scooters, we are now geared up towards ending the financial year on a strong note, and build on this foundation for future-growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India EVP, Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.