PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India expands BSVI product portfolio with V-Strom 650XT ABS launch

Displayed for the first time at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this year, the roll out of the V-Strom 650XT ABS has become the first BS6 compliant big bike from the company''s portfolio, Suzuki Motor India Private Ltd (SMIPL) said in a release.

PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday expanded its BSVI product portfolio with the launch of V-Strom 650XT ABS (anti-lock braking system) with BSVI engine, priced at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Displayed for the first time at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this year, the roll out of the V-Strom 650XT ABS has become the first BS6 compliant big bike from the company''s portfolio, Suzuki Motor India Private Ltd (SMIPL) said in a release.

“V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people''s hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Close

The middleweight adventure bike comes with a secure and stress-free start with the push of a button and anti-lock braking system, offering a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions, according to the release.

The BSVI-compliant V-Strom 650 XT ABS will be available at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India, it added.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.