Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Kenichi Umeda as new MD

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as its new Managing Director.

Umeda succeeds Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term as the Managing Director of the company, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

He will be responsible for the further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India's position in the Indian and overseas markets.

He brings with him over 27 years of valuable industry experience across various global markets, it added.