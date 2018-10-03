App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle drives in RM-Z250, RM-Z450 bikes to India

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India Wednesday launched its global flagship bikes - RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 - in India priced at Rs 7.10 lakh and Rs 8.31 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

"Paying attention to this rising demand in the racing and adventure category, we are thrilled to launch these purpose-built motorcycles," he added.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 03:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Suzuki Motorcycle India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.