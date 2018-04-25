Suzuki Motorcycle drives in GSX-S750 in India at Rs 7.45 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched its first sub-1000cc super-bike, GSX-S750, in the country priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"We had made a commitment to launch several new and premium products every year for the Indian-market," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

GSX-S750 is not just the first new offering from Suzuki for the new financial year, but is also our first-product in the sub-1000cc big-bike segment, he added.

The model is powered by a 749cc four-cylinder fuel-injection engine mated to a six-speed gearbox.

"The GSX-S750 has been designed to dominate, be it with its aggressive styling, comfortable ergonomics or the powerful engine," Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President Sajeev Rajasekharan said.