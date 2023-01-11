 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suzuki Motor turns to Toyota for lessons on small EVs

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Suzuki said it is learning EV and other technologies from Toyota with a goal to develop cars that are more in line with its own products.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) plans to learn from partner Toyota Motor Corp how to use EV technology to build small electric cars, its president Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters during India's biennial car show on Wednesday.

"So how to introduce this EV technology on small cars is something we need to work upon and share with Toyota," he said on the sidelines of the car show.

After a slow start to EVs, Toyota, which has a 4.89% stake in Suzuki, is considering a reboot of its electric car strategy given the rise in popularity of Tesla's cars.

The Japanese car giant's planning previously assumed demand for EVs would not take off for several decades, Reuters reported last year.

When asked if SMC would consider launching EVs built on gasoline engine platforms, Suzuki said the company needed to develop an EV from scratch.