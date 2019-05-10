App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Suzuki Motor says Japan tax rise, India uncertainty to limit profit growth

Japan's fourth-largest automaker expects operating profit of 330 billion yen ($3.01 billion) in the year through March 2020, lower than the 362.2 billion yen average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Suzuki Motor Corp on Friday forecast a 1.7 percent rise in profit this year, anticipating limited growth due to an expected sales tax rise in Japan as well as uncertainty in business conditions in its biggest market, India.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker expects operating profit of 330 billion yen ($3.01 billion) in the year through March 2020, lower than the 362.2 billion yen average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

It anticipates currency volatility, particularly the rupee and euro, to also weigh on profit growth, even as it expects overall global vehicle sales to hit record highs.

In the year just ended, profit fell 13.3 percent to 324.4 billion yen from the previous year's record high of 374.2 billion yen.

related news

The compact car maker took a hit from a weaker rupee, while costs related to a domestic vehicle recall stemming from improper vehicle inspections also weighed on its bottom line.

Suzuki snapped a three-year run of record profit due in part to slowing sales in India, its biggest market, and costs related to recalling around 2 million vehicles to re-do inspections for the Japanese market, which had been completed by uncertified inspectors.

This year, Suzuki is bracing for subdued growth in India - where roughly one in every two cars sold fall under the automaker's brand - due to uncertain fuel prices and the onset of stricter emission norms.

Growing use of app-based cab services such as from Ola and Uber Technologies Inc, tighter credit and market uncertainty ahead of India's general election have all weighed on the auto industry, hurting sales of private cars.

Still, it expects to sell a record 3.34 million vehicles globally in the year to March, adding to record sales of 3.33 million units in the year just ended.

Easing profit growth could hamper Suzuki's ability to invest in and develop lower-emissions vehicles and on-demand transportation services necessary to survive the technological upheaval currently underway in the global auto industry.

The automaker has long acknowledged that it cannot shoulder the costs of developing electric vehicles and self-driving cars on its own, and has turned to Toyota Motor Corp to supply Suzuki vehicles with its gasoline hybrid systems.
First Published on May 10, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) mid movie review: Tiger Shroff turns jum ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

SSC CGL Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in; 35,990 Candidates Qualify ...

After Calling on Rahul, Chandrababu Naidu Holds Closed-door Meet With ...

Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI

Born Without Hands, Student Writes CBSE Class 10 Exam Using His Feet a ...

Rahul Gandhi Responsible if Modi Comes Back to Power, Congress Harming ...

Google Says Dating Queries Outpace Matrimony Search in India

Ep 2: What the People of Odisha Had to Say Ahead of Lok Sabha & Assemb ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results on Ma ...

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board Declared Class 10, Cl ...

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex remains volatile, Nifty around 11,300; m ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

Voltas shares dive over 6% after weak Q4 earnings

PNB Housing Finance shares surge on robust Q4 results

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: 'Don't know or don't care!' Delay frustra ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.