Suzlon shareholders reject proposals to raise Rs 2.9K cr

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy's shareholders have rejected two separate proposals to raise Rs 2,900 crore through issuance of equity shares and debentures.

The majority of shareholders voted against a special resolution to issue redeemable non-convertible debentures/non-equity linked instruments in one or more tranches to an extent of Rs 900 crore on a private placement basis for replacement of existing debt in the annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 27, 2018, a BSE filing said.

As many as 65.12 percent votes were in favour of the special resolution and it was declared 'not passed' in the filing. The special resolutions require at least 75 per cent of votes in its favour to be passed.

Similarly, another special resolution to offer, issue and allot equity special e-voting and not passed shares/equity linked resolution instruments to an extent of Rs 2,000 crore, was also declared 'not passed'. It got 57.51 percent votes in its favour.

According to the filing, the promoters of the company were not favour in these two resolutions.

However, shareholders approved two ordinary resolutions to re-appoint Girish R Tanti and Tulsi R Tanti as directors of the company.