App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzlon Energy defaults on Rs 7,256.38 crore worth of loans

The release also noted that the total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions was Rs 12,785.17 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Suzlon Energy, on January 7, stated that it defaulted on loans worth Rs 7,256.38 crore that was to be repaid on March 19, 2019.

According to a release by the exchanges, the loans were given by a consortium of 18 banks led by the State Bank of India and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The release noted that the nature of the loans lent to the company included fund-based working capital, non-fund based working capital, term loans and standby letter of credit.

Close

The release also noted that the total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions was Rs 12,785.17 crore.

related news

The total financial indebtedness of the company, included short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 14,048.28 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Suzlon Energy

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.