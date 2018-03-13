App
Mar 13, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzlon commissions India's largest wind turbine generator

Renewable solution provider Suzlon Group today announced the installation and commissioning of its new product, S128, claiming it to be the largest wind turbine generator (WTG) in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Renewable solution provider Suzlon Group today announced the installation and commissioning of its new product, S128, claiming it to be the largest wind turbine generator (WTG) in India.

The first prototype of S128 has been commissioned at the Sanganeri site in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said, adding that testing is underway with certification expected in third quarter of calendar year 2018.

The company said that the S128 WTG is available in 2.6 MW to 2.8 MW variants and offers hub heights up to 140 metres. The S128 wind turbine generator is the latest addition to Suzlon's product portfolio and features the doubly fed induction generator (DFIG) technology.

The company claimed that the wind mill also consists of the country's largest rotor blade measuring 63 meters and has a rotor diameter of 128 meters. The SB 63 blade has been engineered and developed by Suzlon utilising carbon fibre which provides the capability to utilise thinner aerodynamic profiles.

This next generation turbine is well equipped to improve energy yield and support competitive tariff environment in India while protecting customers return on investment (ROI).

Commenting on this J P Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group said in the statement, “The S128 wind turbine is going to be a revolutionary product in India. It has been our continuous effort to reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCoE) and we continue to invest in R&D with an aim to develop technologically advanced and innovative products."

Duncan Koerbel, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Suzlon Energy, said in the statement,“Our focus is on developing efficient turbines that ensure higher ROI to our customers. The prototype of the S128 is delivering close to conventional fuel competitive plant load factor (PLF).

