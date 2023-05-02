 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

The project is located at Surendra Nagar district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has bagged an order to develop 69.3 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy.

The project is located at Surendra Nagar district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

"Suzlon Group today announced the second order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited," it stated.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.