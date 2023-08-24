English
    Suzlon bags 31.5-MW wind energy project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure

    The company did not disclose the value of the order.

    PTI
    August 24, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST
    Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Group on Thursday announced that it has bagged an order from Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the development of a 31.5-MW wind energy project. The company did not disclose the value of the order.

    Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning, the company said in a statement. Additionally, it said that Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

    "Suzlon Group today announced a new order win for the development of a 31.5 MW wind power project for Integrum Energy Infrastructure Private Ltd", the statement said.

    Suzlon will install 15 units of S120140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

    The project is expected to be commissioned in May 2024. J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "We are delighted to announce our second order with Integrum Energy Infrastructure. The power generated from this project will be used for captive consumption, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India." J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement,

    Anand Lahoti, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Integrum Energy Infrastructure, said Suzlon's 'made-in-India' products "complement our ideology of supporting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'".

    Electricity generated from the project will be used for captive consumption. A project of this size can provide electricity to 20,000 households and curb 0.81 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

    first published: Aug 24, 2023 01:30 pm

