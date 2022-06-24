English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Suven Life Sciences plans to raise up to Rs 400 crore through rights issue

    The company's board approved raising funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of Re 1 each up to an aggregate amount of Rs 400 crore on rights basis, Suven Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Suven Life Sciences on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of equity shares on a rights basis.

    The company's board approved raising funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of Re 1 each up to an aggregate amount of Rs 400 crore on rights basis, Suven Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

    The terms and conditions for such a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company would be decided at a later date by a duly constituted committee of the board, it added.

    "The Board of Directors has considered and approved increase in the authorized share capital from Rs 20 crore divided into 20 crore equity shares of Re 1 each to Rs 30 crore divided into 30 crore equity shares of Re 1 each and consequential alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the company," it said.

    This would be subject to the approval of shareholders.
    PTI
    Tags: #bsiness #Companies #Suven Life Sciences
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 02:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.