Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suven Life gets product patents from China, United States

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the CNS arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

PTI
 
 
Suven Life Sciences today said it has been granted a product patent by China and the US each for a new chemical entity (NCE) for treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases. These patents are valid till 2034 and 2036, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

The granted claims of patents are being developed as therapeutic agents useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and schizophrenia, it added.

Suven Life Sciences shares were trading 1.66 per cent up at Rs 230.10 on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 01:40 pm

