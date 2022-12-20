 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SUV tax regime to get streamlined, thanks to clarifications by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 20, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

With SUVs forming a significant part of passenger vehicle sales, the clarifications have come at an opportune time

In Financial Year 2022, of the total sales of passenger vehicles (PVs), sales of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) formed a smart 40 percent. According to industry experts, this number is expected to go north, going forward, thanks to multiple roll-outs, such as the all-new Brezza, Grand Vitara, Tucson, and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

SUVs comprise models from the sub 4 metre segment to the full-size luxury five- and seven-seater segment.

However, there’s a lot of confusion on the parameters governing an SUV for taxation purposes. Different states have different parameters that define an SUV. To set right this state of affairs and to provide clarity on what constitutes an SUV, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the sidelines of the GST Council meet, on 18 December, provided clarifications in this regard.

Moneycontrol delves into the finer details to bring you the real picture.

Current rates on ICE vehicles

At present, petrol, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG)-driven motor vehicles of engine capacity not exceeding 1,200 cc and of length not exceeding 4,000 mm, attracts 1 percent cess, while diesel-driven motor vehicles of engine capacity not exceeding 1,500 cc and length not exceeding 4,000 mm comes with 3 percent cess. These are in addition to the 18 percent GST imposed on these vehicles.