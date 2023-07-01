SUV sales continue to drive demand for PVs in June

Representation Image (Credit: Pixabay)

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales continued to inch northward for the sixth consecutive month this year as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), such as the Jimny, Fronx, and Toyota Hyryder, among others, continue to augment the order books of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Furthermore, a gradual easing of the chip shortage, new launches, a reduced waiting period for certain models, and a production ramp-up by carmakers are expected to sustain the growth momentum in July as well.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported a 2 per cent increase in total sales to 1,59,418 units in June. The country’s largest carmaker had dispatched 1,55,857 units to dealers in June 2022. Last month, the company’s domestic PV sales rose 8 per cent to 1,33,027 units compared to 1,22,685 units in the year-ago period, it added.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed that it sold 50,001 units last month, recording a mere 2.04 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 49,001 units.

Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), HMIL, said, "There is positive customer traction for all our products, and Hyundai Verna, Creta, and Tucson have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of the calendar year (CY) 2023. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV, Hyundai EXTER, is truly exhilarating, and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon."

Toyota Kirloskar Motor managed to sell 18,237 units last month, recording 10.5 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 16,500 units.

MG Motor India reported a 14 percent increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 compared to the same month last year. The British carmaker had registered sales of 4,504 units in June 2022.

"Supplies were disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy, though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season," the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors’ total PV, including electric vehicle (EV) sales, also went up by 5 percent to 47,235 last month. The Mumbai-based company sold 45,197 units in June 2022. For the month of June, the company posted total sales of 47,359 units (including International Business), thus delivering growth of about 5 percent over June 2022.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, "The passenger vehicle industry in Q1 FY24 witnessed robust demand driven by new launches, especially in the SUV segment and EVs. While SUVs continued to be the mainstay, contributing almost 64 percent of the sales in Q1FY24, car sales remained strong, buoyed by the multi-powertrain offerings of Tiago and Altroz."

He went on to add, "Going forward, we expect the demand to remain robust with the onset of the festive season in the second half of Q2FY24. The supply side situation remains stable."