Sustained community engagement leads to long-term growth

SMEs can build company profile and a strengthen brand loyalty through community engagement. Image: (Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Project Shakti, launched as a community engagement plan, empowers rural women by training them as sales agents for its products. These women, known as Shakti entrepreneurs, reach remote villages to sell products and earn a livelihood. This initiative drives business growth and helps the rural poor improve their quality of life.

In an era marked by heightened social consciousness and environmental awareness, businesses worldwide are recognising the value of community engagement as a crucial aspect of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Community engagement involves actively collaborating with local stakeholders, supporting social causes, and addressing environmental concerns. While some critics may view community engagement as merely a public relations exercise, it is not true from an overall economic development perspective.

Focussed community engagement can lead to long-term sustainable development, benefitting both businesses and the societies they operate in.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can benefit tremendously from such community engagements. I am sure you all have seen enough successful cases from across the world, including India.

1 Enhancing corporate reputation

Community engagement is a powerful tool for businesses to build and enhance their reputation. Actively participate in community development projects, support local initiatives and address societal issues. This way, SMEs can be perceived as responsible corporate citizens.

Positive reputation gains not just enhanced consumer trust but potential customers, investors and potential talented employees as well. A well-regarded reputation normally leads to a competitive advantage for businesses and will drive long-term growth.

Tata Steel in Jamshedpur is a classic instance in India. Google's Impact Challenge is a globally known example. It encourages local non-profits and social entrepreneurs to submit projects aimed at addressing pressing societal challenges. The selected organisations receive financial grants and tech support from Google.

By supporting these impactful initiatives, Google has enhanced its reputation as a company committed to making a positive difference in communities worldwide.

2 Strengthening brand loyalty

Community engagement also leads to brand loyalty. When businesses invest in social causes that align with their core values, customers are more likely to support and remain loyal to such brands.

According to a study by Cone Communications, 87 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase products from companies supporting social or environmental issues they care about.

Sustainable brand loyalty contributes to increased customer retention and, consequently, higher revenues over the long term.

Take for instance TOMS, a renowned footwear brand, which initiated the "One for One" programme under which for every pair of shoes purchased, the company donates a pair to a child in need. This initiative has earned the company significant brand loyalty, as customers feel their purchases contribute to a greater good.

3 Mitigating risks and conflicts

Community engagement by businesses can help mitigate risks and conflicts arising from local opposition to corporate operations.

Remember how Coke failed to address the groundwater issue in Kerala? Proactive engagement with community stakeholders is needed to understand and address concerns related to environmental impact, resource depletion or cultural sensitivities. This approach reduces the likelihood of protests, legal challenges and reputational damage that could hinder a company's long-term growth.

Coca-Cola faced community opposition in India due to water usage concerns at some of its bottling plants. In response, the company launched its Water Stewardship Programme, aimed at replenishing the water it uses. Although this didn’t work in Kerala, the rest of India seemed to have accepted it. This initiative has supposedly improved community relations, minimised conflicts and safeguarded Coca-Cola's operations in many parts of India.

4 Stimulating innovation and employee engagement

Engaging with communities stimulates innovation and employee engagement within businesses. When employees participate in community projects, they gain exposure to diverse challenges and develop creative problem-solving skills.

Engaged employees are more motivated, committed and passionate about their work, and this leads to higher productivity.

IBM's Corporate Service Corps sends employees to work on pro bono projects with non-profit organisations in developing countries. By engaging employees in societal challenges, IBM fosters a culture of innovation and empowers its workforce to create meaningful solutions for both business and societal benefit.

5 Contributing to local economic development

Community engagement initiatives often contribute to local economic development, benefiting businesses and communities alike. Supporting local businesses, sourcing from local suppliers and investing in skill development programmes create job opportunities, boost income levels and stimulate economic growth in the region.

A thriving local economy positively impacts the business' sales and creates a sustainable market for its products or services.

Walmart's Empowering Women Together initiative focuses on sourcing products from women-owned businesses. By promoting these products, the company supports female entrepreneurs and contributes to the economic empowerment of women. This initiative aligns with Walmart's corporate values and fosters sustainable economic development in local communities.

The merits of business community engagement for sustainable development are evident in these points. Community engagement is not a mere public relations exercise, it is a strategic imperative that creates shared value for businesses and societies they operate in.