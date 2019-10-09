Sustainable transport as a key ingredient of green business models

A great push for Green Mobility has come in the form of seven SDG targets, the Paris Agreement under the UNFCCC, and the related NDCs.
Mobility is one of the foremost environmental challenges we face today. Entire economies remain dependent on a network of vehicles and transportation systems, contributing to about 25% of the global CO2 production.
Major issues posed by vehicles today include:
- Congestion: There are about 1 billion cars on the road today and the number is expected to double by 2050.
- Pollution and Greenhouse Gas Emissions: 23% of all carbon dioxide emissions come from transport, along with 18% of all man-made emissions.
- Road Accidents: These account for approximately 35 million lives each year due to crashes.
Global emissions are expected to grow at a staggering rate of 40% between 2013 and 2040.
Sustainable transport aims to eliminate these issues by introducing features such as:
- Accessible transport ecosystem for all citizens
- Reliable, safe and secure
- Efficient in terms of operations
- Green, clean, and resilient
Crucial ingredients that are required for their implementation start with strong policy guidance and better visibility on the evolution of regulation. Other pre-requisites include a substantial push for carbon pricing, urban sustainability action plans, and climate change reforms. At the foundational level, this is driven by securing funding for climate-friendly transport projects.
Elements of Sustainable Transport
Aspects that are important to the development of a sustainable transport system include:
- Fuel Economy: Obtaining the same mileage while generating fewer emissions.
- Occupancy: Increasing the average occupancy level of transportation vehicles.
- Electrification: Electric vehicles and public transport that have much lower carbon footprints, including electrified rail, motorbikes, scooters, and bikes.
- Pedal Power: Public pedal-based or bicycling systems with low carbon footprints.
- Urbanisation: Increasing the occupancy rate of public transports by scaling it.
Global Green Mobility Objective
A great push for Green Mobility has come in the form of seven SDG targets, the Paris Agreement under the UNFCCC, and the related NDCs.
Green Mobility as a global objective paves the way for the following quantified targets to be achieved by 2030 and 2050:
- Climate change mitigation
- Climate change adaptation
- Air pollution
- Physical inactivity and noise pollution
The metrics for each of these green targets vary from one country to another. And wherever possible, the targets are consistent with international agreements. For example, climate change mitigation adopts the target of the Paris Agreement that places ideal CO2 emissions at 3-6 gigatons by 2050.
