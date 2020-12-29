Suspension of flights to the UK could be 'slightly extended', says Civil Aviation Minister

There could be a slight extension in the suspension of flights to the UK, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

Flights to the country were suspended till December 31.

The government of India had suspended all flights originating from the UK to India on December 21, effective from the 23rd. The restriction came, in view of the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain there.

“We are applying our mind (on the issue of extending the temporary suspension beyond December 31). I foresee a slight extension in the temporary suspension but it will not be a long or indefinite (suspension),” Puri said at a press conference.

UK was one of the 24 nations with whom India had an air travel bubble arrangement. Before the temporary suspension, over 60 flights were operated a week, carrying almost 2,500 passengers a day.

The Minister added that till now 6 passengers from the UK have been detected for the different strain of COVID-19.

Air India, Vistara, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic were operating services between India and the UK.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)