Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj demise: Industry leaders mourn former external affairs minister's death

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said a glorious chapter in Indian politics has come to an end with the 'sudden and sad' passing away of Sushma Swaraj.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Inc on August 7 mourned the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as a fiery orator and a great leader who inspired the nation.

Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 6 night. The BJP veteran, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was 67.

"India has lost a great leader. Your contribution to the nation is an inspiration. RIP Sushma Swaraj," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted.

Close

"A fiery orator who could spellbound public and equally make a forceful case of India in the UN General Assembly on terrorism, she was a politician of all hues. "I had the privilege of knowing her in my formative years in mobile industry when she took charge of the telecom ministry at a very critical time. She grasped the complex issues in a remarkably short period and delivered some key and transformative policies," Mittal said.

In an emotional tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said: "... RIP Mother India...You carry with you the affection of over a billion people".

Assocham President B K Goenka described her as a tall leader who combined extreme dignity with a professional competence and compassion as India's external affairs minister.

"#SushmaSwaraj Ji was an excellent orator, a strong & fearless leader and a tireless politician who always worked for a better India. Having known her for many years, this loss is deeply personal. #RIPSushmaJi, may we continue to be inspired by your elegance," Chairman & MD of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal tweeted.

"She was hardworking, popular, a fine human being, had unmatched oratory skills and a saviour of last resort for stranded Indians. In my several meetings during her MEA avatar, I found her proactive and caring. The tricolour Indian flag was etched in her heart. RIP #SushmaSwaraj," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted.

FICCI President Sandip Somany said India has lost a great parliamentarian, people's minister, and exemplary leader.

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Follow the LIVE updates here

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:30 pm

