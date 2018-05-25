App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushil Chandra gets another one-year extension as CBDT Chairman

The senior bureaucrat took the charge as CBDT Chairman in November, 2016 and was re-appointed as the Chairman for one year beginning June 1, 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra got yet another year’s extension as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes till May 31, 2019. CBDT is the apex policy-making body of the Ffinance Ministry’s Income Tax Department.

The senior bureaucrat took the charge as CBDT Chairman in November, 2016 and was re-appointed as the Chairman for one year beginning June 1, 2017. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in re-employment of the CBDT chairman, Sushil Chandra, for a further period of one year, up to May 31, 2019,” a government order said.

Chandra, an IIT graduate and a 1980-batch India Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been spearheading the measures taken by the government to curb black money.

CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have a maximum of six members on the board.

tags #CBDT #Central Board of Direct Taxes #Income Tax Department #Sushil Chandra

