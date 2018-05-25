Sushil Chandra gets another one-year extension as CBDT Chairman

Senior bureaucrat Sushil Chandra got yet another year’s extension as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes till May 31, 2019. CBDT is the apex policy-making body of the Ffinance Ministry’s Income Tax Department.

The senior bureaucrat took the charge as CBDT Chairman in November, 2016 and was re-appointed as the Chairman for one year beginning June 1, 2017. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in re-employment of the CBDT chairman, Sushil Chandra, for a further period of one year, up to May 31, 2019,” a government order said.

Chandra, an IIT graduate and a 1980-batch India Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has been spearheading the measures taken by the government to curb black money.

CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have a maximum of six members on the board.