Suryoday SFB aims to ramp up commercial vehicle loans, double portfolio size over next few quarters: MD and CEO

Mumbai-based Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) is looking at expanding its commercial loan portfolio over the next few quarters, Managing Director and CEO Baskar Babu Ramachandran said in an interview with Moneycontrol on August 11.

"Commercial vehicles have seen good growth in the last few quarters. Currently, our portfolio in this segment stands at Rs 50 crore and we intend to double the same in a few quarters," said Ramachandran.

"Also, secured loans is another business where on a monthly basis, we have seen a portfolio of around Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore which we want to grow to Rs 100 crore," Ramachandran added.

During the interaction, Ramachandran also spoke about a range of issues including the SFB's plan to partner with fintech and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for growing the business and asset quality situation.

Ramachandran said that on the asset quality front, the bank is working to bring the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio to around 2 percent by the end of financial year (FY) 2023-24 and net NPA by 0.5 percent. Edited excerpts:

Your bank saw a significant drop in GNPA in the April-June FY24 quarter. What worked?

A few measures worked quite well for us in this quarter. First, our recovery plan worked well, and second, we received binding bids from an ARC (asset reconstruction company). We have also worked on keeping our slippages in control and reducing them. We also see the same trend in the coming quarters.

But disbursements fell sequentially. Can you explain why?

Usually, the first quarter of a financial year showcases these trends, especially for the inclusive finance business as plans for the future are worked upon. Due to this, our disbursements were down for the quarter. The NIM (net interest margin) of many banks fell sequentially. This happened with our bank as well… This primarily happened because we did not pass the increased cost of deposits and funding on to our customers.

We have a guidance of around 10 percent NIM for this FY and we would like to stick to that.

Many SFBs have seen significant growth in the affordable housing segment. What is your take?

All SFBs have a large customer base of the top end of the inclusive finance segment who are potential home loan customers. So even if banks are able to convert 10 percent of these customers, there is a large base. Also, we have worked on developing platforms for affordable house lending.

How about growth in the microfinance portfolio?

We are working on growing our number of branches to reach a wider customer base. Our branch network is around 600 as of June 2023 whereas it was around 500 in June 2022. Also, we have seen good demand for business loans on the microfinance front and we intend to grow the same.

A few SFBs have plans in place to apply for a universal license... your thoughts?

We intend to grow as a big SFB in the first phase. For this, we are looking at working on a robust model where we plan to grow across segments. So we do not have any plan to apply for a universal banking license soon.

Which are the segments that have been key drivers for your growth?

Secured loans is another business where on a monthly basis, we have seen a portfolio of around Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore which we want to grow to Rs 100 crore. Additionally, we intend to partner with fintech and NBFCs for growing our business in these segments.

What will be your guidance on deposit and credit growth and asset quality?

We are looking at growing our deposit base by 35 percent and 30 percent credit growth for FY24. On asset quality, we are working to bring the GNPA ratio to around 2 percent by the end of financial year 2023-24 and net NPA by 0.5 percent.