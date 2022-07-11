English
    Survey shows overwhelming support in favour of single use plastic ban

    According to a location-based social network tool, 83% of the 1.76 lakh people polled in various Indian cities favour the ban on single-use plastic (SUP).

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Eighty-three per cent of the 1.76 lakh people surveyed across Indian cities support the ban on single-use plastic (SUP), according to a location-based social network application. However, 62.8 per cent of the respondents believe that the ban will cause some inconvenience to their day-to-day lives.

    A ban on the use of single-use plastics was notified by the Union Environment Ministry in August 2021 and came into effect on July 1. In less than a week, the ban has done away with disposable plastics like straws, cutlery, earbuds, cigarette packs, and plastic sticks for balloons among many others. According to the Public App, 83.06 per cent respondents said that they want to see their country soar with the newly implemented decision and are willing to "change their lives" for the betterment of the society.

    "Although some environmentally-safe products come at a premium and switching to alternatives seem to be a task, Indians are ready to bear it. Close to 80 per cent of Indians are willing to switch to environmentally safe products to protect the environment," the survey showed.
