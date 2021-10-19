MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Surge in onion prices adds another layer of pain for India’s consumers

The crop damage limited supplies, more than doubling wholesale prices at India's largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, to 33,400 rupees ($444.82) per tonne in just a month.

Reuters
October 19, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST

Buying vegetables at a small market on the outskirts of Mumbai, Shubhangi Patil laments the recent rapid rise in the cost of everyday essentials, from cooking oil to sugar and now onions, a basic ingredient in most Indian food.

After the cost of fuel and edible oils hit record highs, Indian consumers like Patil are likely to be further squeezed by a rally in onion prices after heavy rainfall in the country's key growing regions damaged the summer-sown crop and delayed winter crop planting.

Onions are also a politically-sensitive commodity, with price spikes contributing to the fall of more than one state government in the past.

"The price of every essential commodity has gone up. Edible oil, sugar prices rose earlier and now onions and tomato prices have more than doubled in a fortnight, how one can manage a monthly budget when incomes are not rising?" Patil said.

India is also the world's biggest onion exporter and the price rise could prompt New Delhi to restrict shipments, potentially lifting prices further afield, especially in Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka, traders said.

Close

Related stories

"Too much rainfall in September led to disease attack and stunted growth of onion bulbs," says Samadhan Bagul, a farmer from Dhule district, nearly 325 km north of Mumbai, who expects to harvest just one tonne of onions from an acre of land instead of his usual five tonnes.

Key onion producing states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka received as much as 268% more rainfall than normal in September, according to the weather department.

The crop damage limited supplies, more than doubling wholesale prices at India's largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, to 33,400 rupees ($444.82) per tonne in just a month. Retail prices in metro areas such as Mumbai have jumped above 50 rupees a kilogram.

Onion prices are likely to remain firm during the current festive season before starting to moderate from mid-January when supplies rise from the new season crop, said a Mumbai-based dealer, who declined to be named.

The higher Indian prices have prompted importing countries to shift to other suppliers such as Turkey and Egypt, said Ajit Shah, president of the Mumbai-based Onion Exporters' Association.

India banned onion exports in 2019 and 2020 for a few months to calm local prices, creating a shortage in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The government has also been trying to bring down food prices this year and has taken measures such as cutting duty to lower the cost of edible oils.

"India could ban exports like in the past if the government feels onion prices have risen too much and too fast," said a Mumbai-based onion exporter.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #crop damage #Economy #India #onion #onion prices India
first published: Oct 19, 2021 08:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.