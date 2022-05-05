Surge in commodity prices may delay India’s hydrogen consumption goals: ICRA

The surge in global metal prices is likely to delay hydrogen consumption goals in India owing to elevated input costs, said ratings and research firm ICRA in its recent research. The report stated that India's push toward green hydrogen adoption is dependent on the decline in its electrolyzers’ costs by 50 percent by 2030.

It mentioned that 98 percent of the hydrogen is produced with the use of fossil fuels currently (grey or blue hydrogen), however, the surge in fossil fuels prices has raised the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) production by 3 - 4x, bringing it at par with that for green hydrogen (US$5/kg).

"This, if sustained, may augur well towards a faster adoption of green hydrogen technology," the report said.

Rohit Ahuja, Head of Research, ICRA said,“Electrolysis is the most preferred technology of producing Green Hydrogen, however considering the recent surge in metal prices on geopolitical disruptions, the expected reduction in manufacturing costs for electrolysers may be back-ended too close to 2030, rather than in the immediate term. India’s drive to enhance green hydrogen

production could entail overall investments of ~Rs 4 trillion (factoring RE capacity additions of 60 GW and investments in electrolyser manufacturing facilities).”

Green Hydrogen share in total hydrogen production in India is expected to increase to 30 percent (from nil) by 2030, along with a 4-5x increase in overall consumption to 30 mmt (from 6 mmt currently).

A major shift in demand is expected towards transportation (hydrogen fuel cell vehicles) and power generation sectors and will consume around 30 percent of the hydrogen demand by 2050.

Ahuja added, “Incentives from the government are critical to spearhead investments for infrastructure development for storage, transport and distribution. Electrolysers being critical for production of Green Hydrogen, the Governments’ plans for PLI on its manufacturing would be critical to achieve cost reduction targets for production of green hydrogen, especially considering the surging input costs.”





