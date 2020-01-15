Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar takes charge as deputy MD of IDBI Bank

"The board of directors, at its meeting held on January 15, 2020, has approved the appointment of Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the board of IDBI Bank for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of his taking charge, as per the RBI approval received in this regard," IDBI Bank said in a filing to BSE.
LIC-controlled IDBI Bank on Wednesday said Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar has taken charge as its Deputy Managing Director.
Khatanhar took charge as DMD on Wednesday, the filing said.
"Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar is not related to any other director on the board or Key Management Personnel (KMP) of IDBI Bank," it said.
He is presently working with IDBI Bank as Executive Director heading Mid Corporate Group and Trade Finance.Khatanhar has exposure in retail banking business, priority sector lending, corporate banking (mid corporate and large corporate), service oriented functions such as trade finance and cross selling of various treasury products.