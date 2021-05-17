MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 17, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Supriya Lifescience files IPO, to raise Rs 1,200 crore

    Supriya Lifescience is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), with a focus on research and development. Read more here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations
    No COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai due to Cyclone Tauktae
    Tomorrow:
    Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast, says IMD

    Battlegrounds Mobile pre-registration opens in India

  • Big story

    Cyclone Tauktae intensifies; states brace for severe cyclonic storm


    Cyclone Tauktae -- India's first major tropical storm this season -- is moving northwards in parallel with the country's western coast, bringing heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds to several states. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Covaxin effective against all COVID-19 strains found in India, UK


    As per an infographic shared by Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchitra Ella, a modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against the B.1.617 variant compared to the vaccine variant (D614G). Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Twitter Blue premium subscription service to include 'Collections' and 'Undo Tweet' features


    Researcher Jane Manchun Wong recently took to Twitter to reveal some details about the service. According to Wong, the service will be called Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99 a month. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre mark after ninth rate hike in May


    The ninth hike made petrol price cross Rs 100 a litre mark in several cities such as Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar and Banswara across Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | The great Indian burn out

    Burn out is a stressor with no known time limit. It consumes your internal resources to the point of depletion. Its effects are lasting because it has eaten into your reserves. And work isn’t its only source. Read this piece in detail here.

tags #MC essentials

