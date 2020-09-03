ED’s Yes Bank case: Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court order granting bail to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan

The Supreme Court has stayed a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Enforcement Directorate’s Yes Bank case. The stay has been granted till October 7.

Last month, Justice Bharati Dangre of the Bombay High Court had granted the Wadhawan siblings bail citing late filing of the case chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A chargesheet had to be filed within 60 days of the arrest. The Wadhawans are the main accused in the case.

The ED, however, had insisted that it had filed part of the chargesheet by e-mail a day before the sixty-day period ended. The Wadhawan brothers had been arrested on May 14 by the Directorate.

Last week, the ED moved the Supreme Court against the order through a Special Leave Petition.

Now, the Wadhawan brothers will remain in ED custody. They were not released after being granted bail in the ED case as they had to remain in custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Yes Bank case.

This is the second time the ED has succeeded in getting a stay on a Bombay High Court order granting bail. In an earlier instance, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank accused Rakesh Wadhawan and Sunny Wadhawan. At the time the ED had approached the Supreme Court and got a stay on that order.

Background

The ED chargesheet names 19 persons and entities, including Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Rakhee, Roshni and Radha, as well as Morgan Credit Pvt Ltd, Yes India Capital, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Kapil Wadhawan and their related companies.

According to the prosecution, Rana Kapoor and members of his family and the other accused laundered the proceeds of crimes. The fraudulent deals are estimated to be worth Rs 5,050 crore.

Members of the Kapoor family or family-owned entities allegedly received Rs 600 crore in kickbacks in lieu of extending loans through Yes Bank, which later turned into non-performing assets. The amount was then allegedly utilised to procure more properties.

In July, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 2,400 crore belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers.

Kapoor’s attached properties are located in South Mumbai, Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi, and in London and New York.

Wadhawan’s properties are in Mumbai, Pune, Australia and London.

Different interpretation

Commenting last month on the Bombay High Court granting bail to Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, an ED source had told Moneycontrol: “The Enforcement Directorate had filed part of the chargesheet on July 11 via e-mail, a day before the completion of 60 days. Actually 60 days was completed on July 12, a Sunday. The main chargesheet was filed on July 13th.”

An ED lawyer had told Moneycontrol: “The Bombay High Court went by the precedent set by a July 29 order of another Bench of the same court. The precedent held that the stipulated 60 days for submission of a chargesheet begin from the day an arrested accused is produced for remand. Until now, the practice was to exclude the day of the grant of remand from the count of 60 days.”

However, another source had told Moneycontrol: “In the past, the Supreme Court ruling in two different cases, State of Madhya Pradesh versus Rustom and State of Bihar versus Ravi Prakash Singh, clearly stated that the date of remand has to be excluded while calculating 60/90 days for a chargesheet.”