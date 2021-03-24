Supreme Court ruling on loan moratorium case: 10 key questions answered

Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court on March 23 passed the final verdict on the loan moratorium case and on petitions demanding interest waiver on loans during the six-month moratorium period. The judgment was welcomed by banking sector experts who said it has offered much-needed clarity to the industry on interest waiver and bad loan classification.

Here are 10 key questions on the case answered:

What was the loan moratorium case about?

To ease the pain of borrowers during the COVID-19 crisis last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks and all other types of lenders to extend a moratorium on term loans. While the moratorium was only a deferral of EMIs and not a waiver, there were demands that banks should also waive off the interest amount during those six months. Banks, however, refused a total waiver saying the cost will be huge. There were also petitions seeking extension of the moratorium period beyond six months.

What was the Supreme Court verdict?

The apex court ruled against giving a complete interest waiver to borrowers. However, it said all borrowers need to be compensated for interest-on-interest charged during the 6-month moratorium period. The SC observed that charging compound interest amounts to penal interest. The Court also said that no further extension will be given on the moratorium and signalled that banks can start tagging NPAs (non-performing assets) as NPAs lifting an earlier stay.

What was the stance of RBI and the government on interest waiver demand?

Both the RBI and the government maintained that waiving off the total interest amount will hurt the banking system as banks need to pay interest to depositors. But, there was some consensus on waiving off the compound interest. Government had supported the idea of a compound interest waiver.

What will be the total cost of waiving compound interest?

The total cost of the compound interest waiver is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore, according to some private estimates. But banks have already paid part of it for borrowers with loans under Rs 2 crore. Hence the remaining burden will not be huge. It is estimated to be between Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 8,000 crore. This figure can change after a final assessment.

What would have been the cost of a total interest waiver?

According to government estimates, the burden of a complete interest waiver on the banking system could have been around Rs six lakh crore. This would have been a shocker for a fiscally constrained government or a capital-starved banking system to absorb. Luckily, SC rejected the demand for a total waiver.

Who will pay for the compound interest waiver?

The government had indicated that it will compensate banks for the interest-on-interest waiver. But, since the court has ruled that all borrowers (even those above Rs 2 crore) should get the benefit of compound interest waiver, one needs to see if the government takes up the entire burden or passes on some of it to banks.

What is the SC stance on other key issues?

SC has rejected pleas for further reliefs over and above the packages already offered and prayer for sector-wise reliefs provided by RBI. Also, the court lifted interim stay on banks’ asset classification. It had, on September 3, put a stop on the NPA clock to help COVID-hit borrowers asking bans not to tag accounts that were standard as on August 31, as NPAs. But, this created difficulties for industry in terms of asset classification. The SC has now lifted that stay.

How were banks treating NPA accounts so far?

After the SC stay, banks were treating bad loan accounts in two different ways. They accounted for bad loans as bad loans, showing proforma gross NPAs while announcing their quarterly financial results. But, when it came to the banks’ relation with the defaulted customer, the loan continued to be treated as standard. After the latest SC verdict, banks can return to tagging NPAs as NPAs.

What was RBI and government stance on NPA classification?

Both the Reserve Bank of India and the banking industry had pointed out the problem caused by the SC order. In a filing to the SC in October 2020, the RBI had said that a failure to lift the interim stay could undermine the central bank’s regulatory mandate. Around the same time, the Indian banks association (IBA), too, raised a similar demand saying the stay has made banks helpless to do proper monitoring of the asset quality. Later, in December 2020, the finance ministry also said it was finding it difficult to make a proper assessment of the recapitalisation needs of the PSU banks due to the SC stay.

Will it be tough for banks to deal with the sudden lifting of the interim stay on NPA classification by the SC?

Unlikely. Banks have been already reporting proforma NPAs and making additional provisions. Hence, there will be no major impact on banks with the SC lifting the interim stay, analysts said. Most banks had already adjusted the amount so incremental impact would be negligible.