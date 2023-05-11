Supreme Court reserves pleas seeking legal sanction of same-sex marriage for judgment

Same sex marriage

The Supreme Court on April 11 reserved a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage for judgment.

The court is expected to deliver the judgment in the case in July after it reopens post the summer vacations. The court heard nearly 40 lawyers over a period of 10 days before it reserved the case for judgment.

The lawyers arguing for legal recognition of same-sex marriage urged the court to reinterpret the provision of the Special Marriage Act 1954, to mean marriage between 'persons' as opposed to meaning marriage between a man and a woman.

The government has contended that legalising same-sex marriages is not in the court’s domain and it is for the parliament to legislate on it after consulting with the states.

In March 2023, a three-judge bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud decided to refer the case to a larger constitution bench for detailed consideration.

The pleas, on which the top court had issued a notice in November last year, sought a direction that the right to marry a person of one's choice be extended to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) people as part of their fundamental right. One of the petitions has sought the interpretation of the Special Marriage Act, 1954 in a gender-neutral manner where a person is not discriminated against due to their sexual orientation.

The top court had also transferred various petitions pending in High Courts before itself so that the issue could be adjudicated by a Constitution bench.