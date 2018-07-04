Supreme Court pulls up Rajinikanth's wife Latha over non-payment of dues to ad firm

Tamil superstar-turned politician Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth was pulled up on Thursday by the Supreme Court for failing to pay the dues over the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan.

The Tamil period-drama "Kochadaiyaan", was the directorial debut of their daughter Soundarya, made at an approximate cost of Rs 125 crore. The movie was widely promoted as India's first motion capture photo-realistic 3D animated film.

Bengaluru based Ad-bureau advertising agency had lent around Rs 10 crore and above for the 2014 Tamil film "Kochadaiyaan" to Mediaone Global Entertainment. Ms Latha is one of the directors of this company. The firm has not yet settled the total dues and they still have to clear an outstanding amount of Rs 6.20 crore.

The Supreme Court had given Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd three months time to repay the outstanding dues to the agency sometime in February. The notice clearly stated that if the company defaulted, then Ms. Latha would be liable for the amount. She had also given an undertaking to pay the amount. The court has directed Ms. Latha to inform them latest by July 10 on her plans of making the dues.

As per a report by News18, the trial court had asked the police to investigate the case. On March 10, 2016 the Karnataka High Court had ordered to cancel the proceedings against Ms. Latha, The advertising agency had approached the top court against the given order.

The advertising agency had said that they got involved with the project on Ms. Latha's personal guarantee and had pumped in Rs 10 crore. Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd was to refund Rs 10 crore along with Rs 1.2 crore which was promised as "guaranteed profit".