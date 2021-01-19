Supreme Court provides potential breakthrough in Bhushan Power and JCW Steel saga

Representattive image

The Supreme Court on January 19 provided a potential breakthrough in the Bhushan Power and JCW Steel saga, upholding the constitutionality of provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that grant legal immunity to the successful bidder.

The apex court upheld Section 32A of IBC granting statutory immunity to successful resolution applicant from prosecution. Apart from this, the bench upheld the constitutionality of statutory immunity while deciding homebuyer’s plea against conditions for starting CIRP against builders.

"Imperative need to attract resolution applicants who would not shy away from offering reasonable, fair value," the apex court bench said, adding, "Legislature thought it necessary to provide legal immunity to corporate debtor, provision is well thought out."

The Supreme Court was hearing the concern of JSW Steel which mentioned about implementing the Rs 19,700 crore Bhushan Power Resolution plan due to the ongoing Enforcement Directorate probe.

"Not as if wrongdoers are allowed to get away, they remain liable," the bench said, adding, "Extinguishment of criminal liability of corporate debtor is important to start on a clean slate."

The bench also said that immunity is premised on various conditions and attaining public welfare often needs a delicate balancing of conflicting interests. Under Section 32A, the liability of the corporate debtor for offenses committed will cease from the date of approval of the resolution plan.

It's important to note that the judgment was not passed in the Bhushan Power Case where JSW Steel is seeking protection under Section 32A, as a precondition for implementing the Rs 19700 crore resolution plan.

This SC judgment was in a separate appeal, which among other provisions, had challenged Section 32A. The top court has, therefore, given clarity on the validity of Section 32A.