Supreme Court orders handover of Mantri Serenity flats by March 13, gives relief to over 1,000 homebuyers

The Supreme Court has directed Bengaluru-based developer Mantri Castles Pvt Ltd to hand over the apartments of the Mantri Serenity project, delayed for five years, by March 13, bringing relief to over 1,000 homebuyers.

"Counsel appearing on behalf of the developer states that possession would be handed over before the next date of listing to all flat buyers who have paid 100 percent of their outstanding dues in terms of the buyers’ agreements," the SC order dated February 13 said.

These directions also apply to those homebuyers who would pay their outstanding dues before the next date of listing, and immediately upon their making payment possession shall be handed over, the order added.

The flats were to be handed over to the buyers from 2016-17 onwards.

However, after the initial delay of about two years, the homebuyers started filing complaints with the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA).

Souptik Datta Reports real estate, infra and city in Bengaluru. Btw, curiosity never kills the cat.