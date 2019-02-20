Supreme Court holds Anil Ambani guilty in Ericsson contempt case, tells him to pay Rs 450 crore in 4 weeks or face jail: CNBC-TV18 report

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani guilty on three contempt applications filed by telecom equipment maker Ericsson for not clearing its dues.

The apex court said that Ambani 'willfully' did not pay nearly Rs 550 crore dues it owed to Ericsson. A bench of justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saharan ordered Reliance Communications to pay Rs 45o crore to Ericsson within four weeks, failing which Ambani would be sent to jail for three months, according to a report in CNBC-TV18.com.

The apex court also directed Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel to pay Rs 1 crore each in four weeks to the apex court's registry or the chairman will have to go additional jail term of one month, according to a PTI report. The court directed that Rs 118 crore already deposited by Reliance Group in the apex court's registry be disbursed to Ericsson.

Reliance Communications (RCom) had earlier told the court they had tried to move "heaven and earth" to ensure Ericsson gets its due but was unable to do so due to failure of assets sale deal with Reliance Jio.

The contempt plea was filed against Ambani, Reliance Telecom chairman Satish Seth, Reliance Infratel chairperson Chhaya Virani and SBI chairman. The court on October 23 asked RCom to clear the dues by December 15, 2018, saying delayed payment would attract an interest of 12 percent per annum.

The plea by Ericsson had sought that the court direct Ambani and the lenders forum to hand over the Rs 550 crore with interest from sale proceeds as per the October 23 order.